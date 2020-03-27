OBINNA ODOGWU, Awka

Sates across Nigeria have continued to enforce stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, also known as Covid-19.

In Gombe state, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya has announced the suspension of inter-state travel from midnight of Sunday March 30. Yahaya said this in Gombe on Friday, during a news conference on the preparedness of the state to curb spread of coronavirus

“Although we have not recorded any case of coronavirus in the state, however, we want to take precautions like others where inter-state travel has been restricted to curtail spread of the disease. I want the general public to know that the restriction affects both commercial and private vehicles,” he said.

The governor also said that public gathering of all nature would be suspended from March 27; and called on community and traditional leaders to ensure compliance by their subjects. He advised all religious leaders to ensure that gathering of faithful did not exceed 50 persons to prevent possible infection among worshipers. The governor further ordered all civil servants on Grade Level 12 downwards, to stay at home and work.

In Osun, the state government has announced the closure of its borders as part of measures to check the spread of the coronavirus in the state. Mr Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government, who made the announcement on Friday in Osogbo, said the closure would take effect from Saturday.

Oyebamiji said that all major markets as well as shopping malls would also be shut, with the exception of pharmaceutical, foods and medical needs outlets.

He also said that government was limiting the boarding capacity of vehicles operating within the state as part of ongoing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In Niger, the state government has banned movements inside and outside the state, as from Saturday, March 28, in its efforts to prevent the entrance and spread of the dreaded coronavirus, its health commissioner Maku Sidi said on Friday in Bida.

Maku said that the state government had generally imposed a curfew to force people to comply to the non-movement order. The commissioner, who decried the general non-compliance to the no-movement order in Bida, urged people to support government efforts to protect Niger residents from being infected by the pandemic. Gov Abubakar Bello had, on March 23, imposed a curfew which runs from 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m.

“The state government is changing the curfew time; instead of 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m., it will now run from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. daily, as from March 28, to allow members of the public to meet daily needs without clustering together.

The restriction order will continue until further notice.”

In Anambra, the State government has directed the closure of all markets in the state for 14 days effective from Monday, March 30 as part of measures to check the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, indicated that only businesses selling food items and medicines are allowed to operate.

The statement partly reads: “As part of ongoing measures by Anambra State government to stop the spread of Coronavirus, all markets in Anambra State will be closed from Monday, 30th March 2020 for 14 days.

“Only businesses selling food items and medicines are authorised to stay open during the closure. Such businesses should, however, observe social distance protocols and other coronavirus health advisory already in place in Anambra State.”

The statement ordered traders to stay at home and not move about, stating that “This directive will be reviewed at the end of the 14-day period and further directives will be communicated.”