From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor of Gombe State Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has disclosed that his administration embarked on the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park to ensure shared prosperity and guarantee economic development in the state.

According to the governor, the plan was to ensure sustained growth through industrialization that would provide accessible opportunities to broadly distributes income and non-income gains across the state.

Governor Yahaya stated this while speaking during a traditional Sallah Homage that was paid to him on Wednesday by the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar.

While soliciting more support and cooperation from the people of the state, the governor explained that his administration will always need the backing of the people and that of traditional leaders in leading and developing the state for all.

He added that the achievements recorded in the three years of his stewardship will not have been possible without the support of the traditional institution and the people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Emir of the Gombe explained that homage which is an annual event was to felicitate with the state governor and his team on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

The Emir who led the retinue of his district heads, emirate council members and other traditional title holders to the government house, also enjoined Muslims to maintain the spirit of Ramadan which encourages fervent prayers and abiding faith in God.

He equally called for prayers for continued peace and stability of the state and the country, noting that without such the challenges confronting the nation may not go any time soon.

While commended Governor Yahaya for organizing special inter-religious consultation sessions which are aimed at promoting religious tolerance in the state, the royal father emphasizes the need for the citizens of the State to live in peace with one another irrespective of their ethnoreligious affiliations.

During the homage, the Emir in the company of members of his traditional council clad were in colourful royal attire that added glamour to the event and attracts thousands of spectators from across the State.