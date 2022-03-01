From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A 25-year-old panel beater, Ibrahim Saidu alias Shetti of Akkoyel, in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State, on Monday, was arrested for stabbing a commercial motorcycle operator to death for allegedly hitting his dog.

The “okada” rider, Saleh Babayo, was confirmed died before medical attention could be rendered at the General Hospital, Kumo.

The incident was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Gombe State Police Command, Babatunde Ishola Babaita.

The CP, who paraded the suspect alongside his dog assured that the suspect would be charged and taken to court for culpable homicide.

According to Saidu, he was tempted by the devil: ‘It was the devil; I honestly regretted my actions,’ the 26-year-old told newsmen on Tuesday at the Gombe Police Command.

CP Babaita also paraded a 36-year-old fake medical doctor who was allegedly been in the employ of a popular specialist clinic in the state capital.

According to the Gombe police boss, the suspect, who was identified as Vincent Edesine from Ekpoma in Edo State, ran out of luck when his principal noticed irregularities in his official conduct.

‘When the medical director of the clinic noticed that he (Vincent) could not satisfactorily discharge his assigned duties, he called for verification of his certification from the Nigeria Medical Council,’ the commissioner said.

‘The director discovered that Vincent’s license was forged,’ he added, noting that investigation was ongoing.

Vincent admitted to newsmen that he dropped out of University in 2008 and was jobless for three years.

Adamu Umaru (28) of Garbabi village in Taraba was also paraded for allegedly recruiting a group of youths into kidnapping business.

‘Unfortunately for him, one of the boys informed his father who sought police advice.

‘The suspect confessed to have carried out many kidnappings and recruitment of youths into the business,’ Babaita told reporters.