From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called its members and other supporters to remain calm, as unknown thugs vandalize and set their secretariat ablaze

Daily Sun reports that the PDP secretariat which is along Bauchi road in Gombe metropolis was allegedly set on fire which damages documents, chairs and other valuables in the offices.

Muntari Yau Kulsi, a staunch supporter of the PDP, had told Daily Sun that the fire started a few minutes after he left the office at around 1:30 am. He alleged that the source of the inferno was the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its people in the state.

While stating that they knew the leader of the group that attacked the office, Kulsi said, “we are just waiting for our leaders to decide on what to do, but we all knew people that did this and we are ready to go after them”.

However, the chairman of the party, General Abnor Kwaskebe (retd) revealed that the office was attacked by unknown thugs and stress the need for his members to remain calm.

“We are meeting now in order to acquaint our members, especially the working committee on this development so that we will have adequate as to how best to handle the situation,” he said.

“It is politics and politics have different faces; it could come so sweet, it could come so difficult and some times violent, we have witnessed a violence approach to politics which is not the best, we on our part, we have appealed to our members to please calm down and not to take the law into their hands.

They should wait, the police have come, even the CP himself was here and they have seen what had happened and there are on top of the situation,” the chairman explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Ali Babayo Adamu, the national coordinator of North-east Business Community Atiku for President 2023, has also called security agencies as well as the government of Gombe state to look into the situation and act fast.

Addressing newsmen after Atiku House, a building housing the organization was reportedly vandalized by the unknown thugs whom he called hoodlums.

According to the coordinator, the attack on Atiku House was needless, “as our master Atiku Abubakar is a good friend of the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in APC and former governor Dankwambo in PDP, Atiku don’t have any problem with anybody in Gombe.”

Daily Sun observed that an APC stand that close to the Atiku House in the outskirt of Gombe metropolis was also burnt to the ground. Meanwhile, the police in Gombe could not be reached for comment, as the Commissioner of charge of the command declined speaking when approached at scenes of the incident.