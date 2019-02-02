Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation in Gombe State, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka (alias Tinka Point) has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is expected to formally join the APC, alongside others, during the campaign rally today.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that Tinka met with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Thursday night, where he pledged allegiance to the APC, and also vowed to bring his political weight to bear on the election of the President for a second term in office.

“Coming exactly a fortnight to the presidential election, the defection of Alhaji Tinka deals a massive blow to the PDP in Gombe. PDP currently governs the state, and has done so since 2003,” the statement read.