Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Director General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation in Gombe State, Alhaji Bala, Bello Tinka (alias Tinka Point) has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is expected to formally join the APC, with others during the campaign rally on Saturday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that Tinka met President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Thursday night, where he pledged his allegiance to the APC, and also vowed to bring his political weight to bear on the election of the president for a second term in office.

“Coming exactly a fortnight to the presidential election, the defection of Alhaji Tinka deals a massive blow to the PDP in Gombe. PDP currently governs the state, and has done so since 2003,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Purported suspension of Nwodo a huge joke taken too far – Uwazuruike