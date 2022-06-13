From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe, Malam Farouk Yarma, has commended the state governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for establishing a new Model Primary and Junior Secondary Schools at Kumbiya quarters in the Gombe metropolis.

According to Yarma, the newly established school, which was named Alabura Model School Kumbiya-Kumbiya, “is one project that will benefit not only our generation but for generations yet unborn”.

“Simply, because Education is the foundation for which development of any nature in society stood, more especially a developing one,” Yarma said in a statement that was posted on his official Facebook page.

He added the school which was commissioned to mark the third anniversary and the 2022 democracy day celebration on Monday in Gombe was a milestone undertaking as far as the history of the Kumbiya-Kumbiya community and its area is concerned.

“As an ordinary citizen of Kumbiya- Kumbiya, I wish to appreciate His Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Governor of Gombe State for the building of an ultra-modern School in the area,” Yarma who served as a commissioner of youth under the previous administration of Governor Dankwambo said.

However, he called on the governor and his team to equip the new school with state-of-the-art facilities and qualified personnel to ensure better outcomes and to better impact the community and the state.

He said: “I wish to advise, that no matter how good or useful the project may aspire to be, without being equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities and qualified personnel to man the school, the efforts shall be in vain and a mere waste of time, energy and resources”.

Governor Yahaya had while commissioning the school assured of the state government’s commitment to support and render the needed assistance for the school to run smoothly and compete with other schools in the state and at the national level.

The Governor explained that the Alabura Model School Kumbiya-Kumbiya is a structure of 2 blocks of 18 classrooms each, totalling 36 classrooms, two offices, 2 staff rooms and 2 Computer rooms (e-Library) fully furnished and well equipped with modern facilities. “In addition, the School has sporting facilities, water supply and good access roads to enhance total learning for the pupils and students,” the governor said.

While calling residents in the community to ensure judicious use of the facilities the governor said, “It is my considered view that to whom much is given much is expected, Therefore, we expect a better outcome from the learners, commitment from teachers and total support of Kumbiya Kumbiya community”.

