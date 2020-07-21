Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigerian Police has announced the arrest of 6 suspects said to be parts of the syndicate behind the terror attacks and snatching of motorcycle within Gombe metropolis.

The suspects who were identified as Adamu Aliyu, 62, Abdulrahaman Ibrahim, 26 both of Kwadon town in Yemaltu-Deba Local Government Area (LGA) and Usman Mohammed Gidado, 24yrs, Mohammed Sale, 22 and Mohammed Abbas, 18 all from Bomala quarters in Gombe metropolis were arrested on Sunday night by personnel of the State Intelligent Bureau (SIB) of the Command.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Obed Mary Malum the command said the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence and that 1 Royal Motorcycle, 1 Bajaj Motorcycle were recovered as exhibits from the suspects who have confessed to belonging to a syndicate that specializes in stealing motorcycles by using force to destroy the motorcycles locks or the use of their master keys.

While the command assured of the commitment of officers and men of the Command to partner with the people of Gombe to be proactive and nipping in the bud crimes and criminalities in the state, the PPRO equally stated the arrest of one Mohammed Haruna, 49 of from Bidda town in Niger State and 30 years old Femi Benjamin of unity road Ayetoro Ogbede road Kabba of Kogi State in a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Obtaining Goods under False Pretense in Gombe.

According Malum the duo criminally conspired and attempted to lure one Pricilla Usman of Tumfure quarters, claiming to be businessmen from Benin Republic and that they were looking for one Mrs. Iyabo a Saloonist and someone to purchase goods they brought into the Country.

“At a point, the victim was about releasing money to them, she sensed foul play and called on the SIB operatives who clamped down on the suspects. The two suspects confessed to belonging to a syndicate that specializes in duping and defrauding victims that are businessmen and have succeeded in duping and defrauding many victims since 2019,” the PPRO said while adding that 6 white papers in dollar size, Nokia, and Techno handsets were recovered from the suspects.

While appealing to the people of Gombe State to continue to partner and cooperate with the command by furnishing the police with information about the activities of the men of the underworld, the PPRO further disclosed that: “SARS operatives of the Command acting on credible information, arrested one Musa Gambo, 19, Aliyu Mohammed, 23, Saidu Aliyu, 22, all male of Bolari quarters in Gombe. Suspects have been on the Command’s wanted list for Criminal Conspiracy, Shop Breaking and Theft within Gombe metropolis”.