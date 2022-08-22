From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has a suspected a member of a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the Pindiga area in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the Police, Sani Shehu, 25, was arrested alongside Mohammed Sani Adamu, 23, who is also a member of the group. The police said that both suspects were from Dukku LGA of Gombe State and that they were arrested while travelling to their secret rendezvous at Yankari forest in Gombe State.

ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar the command’s public relations officer explained in a statement that the arrest was based on information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Pindiga Division. He said, “On the 19/08/2022 at about 1500hrs based on credible information received by Divisional Police Officer of Pindiga Division that some suspected kidnappers were planning to strike a target around Pindiga, Akko LGA of Gombe State.”

Read also: JOHESU paralyses activities at EKSUTH as health workers protest over unpaid benefits

While stating that the Police patrol team in collaboration with Vigilante and Hunters group intercepted two suspects at Tudun Kwaya village of Billiri LGA, Mahid disclosed that the suspects have confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the area. He said, “During preliminary investigation, the kingpin one Sani Shehu led the operatives to where they hid their weapons inside Yankari forest, one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition, One fabricated sterling rifle, a locally made revolver pistol with a pair of Army camouflage uniform were recovered from the forest.

“Later the said Sani Shehu, who attempted to escape was hit by a bullet, was rushed to General Hospital Kashere where he was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment. The corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Ishola Babatunde Babaita, directed that the case be transferred to State CID Gombe for discreet investigation and prosecution. The CP further enjoins all peace-loving citizens and residents alike in the state to continue to partner and co-operate with the Police by providing useful information on any suspicious individuals or persons in their domain,” Mahid stated.