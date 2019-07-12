The Gombe State Police Command has arrested 18 suspected armed robbers, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and rapists from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Makwashi Bello, said “Operation Puff Adder” has assisted the command to smoke out the bandits especially along the Ayaba Road. The state is calm and the bandits have relocated from the state.

“The presence of Operation Puff Adder with joint operation with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives has given members of the public confidence. With the community policing has assisted us in having good relationship with the public. We are getting vital information about criminals from members of the public.

“Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder and SARS raided all the flash points Badara axis. They recovered arms and arrested some bandits, investigated them and immediately we charged them to court. The command has started campaign about community policing on how to work with the public and chase bandits away from the state. Members of the public are ready to expose bandits within their neighbourhood and hand them over to the police.

“We have warned officers against extra-judicial killing. Any officer caught will be handled according to the Police Act and charged to court to face the law.

“SARS operatives in collaboration with hunters in the spirit of community policing arrested suspected armed robbers and kidnappers. They included Abdullahi, Suleiman of Kaltango Local Government, Ali of Tundun Kwaya Billiri LG and Dabo of Daddare, Balanga LG.

“The suspects confessed to series of kidnapping cases in Gombe and Borno states where various sum of money were collected as ransom before their victims were released. Operation Puff Adder raided black spots on the highway to ensure that passengers and motorists are not attacked on the highway again. They recovered arms from the bandits. We d have redeployed some officers in the black spots to secure them from bandits.

“The command is having good relation with vigilance groups to compliment the efforts of the police. I have warned members of the vigilance groups not to take law into their hands. Anybody arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”