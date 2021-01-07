From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has disclosed plans to return 12 missing children suspected to be have been stolen from Gombe and sold in Asaba, Delta State.

The Command had in September 2020 paraded four suspects that were arrested for alleged complicity in the abduction and sale of the 12 missing children who were recovered in Anambra.

According to the Commissioner of Police in Gombe, Maikudi Shehu, the then arrest of the four suspects, (3 women and 1 man) was in collaboration with the Anambra State Police Command.

Briefing reporters on the activities of the command on Wednesday in Gombe, Maikudi stated that the Command was working-out modalities and ways to return the children back to Anambra.

He said that was because the police could not identify the parents of the supposed 12 missing children in Gombe. He added that a DNA test was carried out on parents claiming to own some of the children and that it proved them wrong. ‘So there are questions to be asked,’ the commissioner stated.

‘Instead of releasing those kids to them we are taking them back to Anambra,’ the police chief said while adding that a total of 12 kids were recovered and that they would all be taken back.