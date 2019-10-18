The Gombe State Police Command has arrested bandits terrorising the people of the state and charged them to court to face the wrath of law. Commissioner of Police, Mr Bello Makwashi, said: “The command has mapped out various strategies with Operation Puff Alders and SARS for continuous raid of all the hideouts of criminals in the state. We recovered some arms from them.

“I want to give kudos to my officers for the peaceful celebration on October 1, 2019 during the 59th Nigeria Anniversary. We deployed our officers to all the flash points. Gombe State is calm. Everywhere, police were found in the nooks and crannies and things went well.

“The state is calm, police detectives have taken the war to the territory of the bandits.

There has been a 48-hour patrol and everywhere is calm. Some of the bandits have relocated and the people are enjoying peace.

“In these ‘ember’ months, we have recorded success with the co-operation of the vigilance groups who are working with the police. They have done tremendously well to curb crime.

“Operatives of SARS and Operation Puff Alder have been doing ‘Show-Up’ sending signals to the bandits to relocate from the state. We don’t want to take any chance from the bandits. We are taking war into their hideouts.

“We need to thank government for their support of the operational vehicle. This has enabled us to clamp down on miscreants. We still need more like Oliver Twist.”