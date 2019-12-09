Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reacted to a recent survey report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) ranking Gombe as the second most corrupt state in Nigeria.

The Governor, giving his remark at an event to mark the 2019 Anti-Corruption Day in Gombe, blamed the poor ranking on the previous state administration.

Governor Yahaya accused the past administration of Ibrahim Dankwambo of plundering the resources of the state by initiating white elephant projects.

He argued that in spite of a huge bailout fund, budget support and the Paris Club refund the Dankwambo administration was still unable to pay outstanding state pensions and gratuities owed to retired civil servants.

Making assurances that his administration would pursue and recover all stolen property belonging to the state and bring perpetrators to book, the Governor said that corruption will have no refuge in the state while he is in charge.

He called on state public servants to shun all corrupt practices, describing the NBS survey report released last Friday as sad and unfortunate.

The Governor explained that his administration will work diligently to change the narrative of the northern state and that his government is ready to deal with any official found wanting, including those who served in previous administration.