Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19, has announced that the state has recorded two more COVID-19 related death, bring the total death from the virus in the state to three.

Updating newsmen on the situation around the coronavirus pandemic on Friday in the state, the chairman of the task-force, Prof. Idris Mohammed announced that as at on Friday 15th Mach Gombe has record of 1363 suspected cases of which 124 tested positive.

He explained that 5 out of the 124 cases were recorded on Friday and that the two dead were from results received on Friday. He said: “One of the deceased was already a patients on admission at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe.

He was on admission for other illnesses. He was seen to have suspected signs of infection of COVID-19, he was a person with three different conditions and got infected with COVID-19 and he died on admission.

“The second patient was taken with symptoms to the hospital and he died at the holding area before he could be admitted but his samples had been taken before then and it turned out positive. We are announcing this death as two further death from COVID-19 in the state,” the chairman stated.

The chairman further explained that 18 COVID-19 patients were on Friday discharged from isolation after testing negative twice. He said the Friday’s discharge brings the total recovered patients in the state to 90. He added that as at 4:00 pm on Friday Gombe has 31 cases with all the patients in the isolation center in Kwadon.