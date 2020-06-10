Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (COS) ‘Towards Ending Child Marriage in Gombe has raised alarm over increasing cases of rape hence called for the domestication of the Child’s Rights Act in the state.

According to the coalition in collaboration with Save the Children International the domestication of the Act could help in curbing the menace of rape in the state.

The organizations made the call during a media roundtable meeting which was organized by Save the Children on Wednesday in Gombe. The meeting which was to highlights issues and the situation around child marriage and rape in the state equally revealed that rape and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) are on the high side in the state.

While condemning both acts the Coordinator of coalition Hajia Zariyatu Abubakar disclosed that: “Records available to us show that from March 2020 to date (10th June), about 26 cases were officially reported, out of which 23 cases have been charged to court while others are being investigated”.

The coordinator who condemned the high rate of rape and GBV in the state also stated that the group is working towards establishing a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC). She said the center would be providing support services for survivors of rape and other sexual GBV cases.

“The supports will be in terms of psycho-social, referral for legal support and health services,” She explains while appealing to the state government to hasten the domestication of the Act. “As such would establish a legal framework for prevention and administration of Justice on gender-based violence including rape in the state”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akpan Effiong, Coordinator of the Community Engagement and Advocacy, Save the Children International said passing the Act would help address issues of rape in the state.

According to Akpan, until child right act is passed in the state, it would be difficult to enforce child rights justice which is key to protecting children.

“We cannot rest until there are implementations of laws to fight such sexual violence in the society. But if the laws are not there, protecting children becomes difficult,” he said.