From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than seven people have perished and 32 others hospitalised from a cholera outbreak in Gombe State.

Declaring the outbreak on Thursday in Gombe, the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, stated that the first confirmed case was recorded as a result of death of a 2-year-old child in Kalajanga village of Akko Local Government Area (LGA).

According to him, On Friday, May 21, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre of the ministry received a surveillance report of suspected cases, and that Rapid Response Team was deployed.

While stating that the cases were confirmed in the laboratory and that a free treatment centre for cases have been established at Bogo Model Primary Health Centre (PHC), the commissioner said: ‘Cholera is characterised by severe diarrhea and vomiting and can be rapidly fatal if prompt and urgent actions are not taken toward management of cases.

‘It is easily spread in the community if control measures are sub-optimal. With the threshold of confirmed cases reached, I hereby declare an outbreak of cholera in Garko ward of Akko LGA. So far, 32 cases have been treated and discharged, 6 are currently on admission,’ Dr Dahiru said while adding that 7 death have been recorded so far.

‘I will like to remind the general public that cholera can be prevented by use of clean water, consumption of hygienically prepared meals, particularly uncooked food. Personal hygiene and environmental sanitation are also proven preventive measures,’ he added.