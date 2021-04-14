From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Hajiya Aishatu Jibir Dukku, a lawmaker representing Dukku, Nafada, Gombe, in the House of Representatives, has donated two Hilux patrol vehicles to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and one Hilux patrol vehicle to a vigilante group in her constituency.

The lawmaker, who the make a contribution as part of her constituency project, also donated two other vehicles to a traders association in her area.

Other empowerment kits distributed by the federal representative include: 100 motorcycles, 200 sewing machines, 21 grinding machines, 24 cooking gas cylinders and 100 cooking pots, 30 deep freezers, and 30 wheel chairs for physically disabled persons in the area.

According to Mrs Jibir, the empowerment kits were to appreciate her constituents for their support. She added that she had been enjoying the goodwill of the people.

‘They have been so supportive, 100 per cent, and these items of empowerment would in many ways improve their lives,’ she stated.

The lawmaker also donated about N2.43 million to officials of her ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Dukku and Nafada Local Government Councils.

‘Being a loyal member of the APC, the party which supported me a lot, I have to appreciate them with some money, she explained.

Represented by his Chief of Staff at the flagging-off ceremony in Nafada, Governor Inuwa Yahaya in his remarks commended the legislator for returning to identify with her constituents during these hard times, while urging other politicians in the state to emulate her.

The governor rated Aishatu Jibir Dukku as a good leader and among the top three leaders in the state that are representing their people well.

The Chairman, Joint Association of People with Disabilities in Nafada, Ahmed Bappah, expressed his appreciation over the gesture by Aisha Dukku. He also called on political leaders to follow suit from “Mama Shatu” so the people would know that they have representative leaders and feel their impact.