Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Paramount ruler of Kaltungo chiefdom in Gombe state Engr. Saleh Mohammed has charged leaders across communities in Nigeria to bridge the gap between themselves and their fellow citizens, in order to lessen ethno-religious tensions in the country.

According to the Mai of Kaltungo, his chiefdom has been relatively peaceful due to this approach of connecting with all and sundry. “The method of connecting with people has reaped peaceful coexistence between different communities within my domain,” the first class chief said, calling on his fellow traditional rulers to work toward peace.

The Mai, who was conferred with a National Ambassador of Peace Award by the Forum of Pastors for Peace and Reconciliation Initiative also said: “I don’t just sit down in my palace and wait for my people to come and greet me; I go to meet them in their domains; I sit and eat with them to see how they are and their living condition. I do this because government may never know whether their people are enjoying or not most especially due to the terrain that is hard to reach.

The monarch further noted that: “When they see me and there is anything creating tension, I calm them down, we talk and laugh over it and then peace continues. We pursue peace in a normal way, the way we do things, not something out of the ordinary.”

Speaking earlier at the award presentation event, guest speaker Bishop Pwaned Jadiel of Dominion Chapel Numa, said: “The earth will only give us what we want if we join in peace. God is not happy when there is no peace on earth and when the cause is artificial.

“I am happy to see how our father, the Mai of Kaltungo, has made us to live in peace. However, that is not what most of our elders and leaders are doing today. God’s agenda most be followed for to achieve peace in the land,” the cleric said.