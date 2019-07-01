Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has revealed that the state government has signed up for the establishment of the Federal Government’s controversial “Ruga Settlement” in the northeastern state.

Inuwa, who stated this Saturday in his keynote address at the flag off of the sales and distribution in Gombe, mentioned that the state was looking at a ways of providing the needed mechanism for the smooth take off of the project.

The governor added that his administration will ensure increment in budgetary allocations to the agricultural and livestock sectors to increase their productivity.

Governor Yahaya said he had engaged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with the view to fully subscribe to the initiative.

“We had a meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry with the view of engaging them to make sure that, while the Federal Government is being driven away and chastised in other states for embracing or deciding to help our native Fulani people who are mostly cattle rearers, we will engage and make sure that we provide all that they need to facilitate the take off of the Ruga Program in Gombe state,” the governor said.

Stating that his administration will promote animal husbandry and livestock entrepreneurship, especially among women and youths, Governor Yahaya further enjoined groups and individuals interested in agricultural and livestock in the state to take advantage of the government’s huge spending in order to improve agricultural production in the state.