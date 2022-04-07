Gombe Government has commenced moves to improve last-mile transportation in the state, with the introduction of 1,000 TVS tricycles which would ease local passenger commute and thus improve the lives of the people.

The state government had selected Simba TVS, foremost motorcycle and tricycle company, to supply 1,000 units of the TVS King deluxe tricycles (Keke), based on the company’s high-quality products, spares availability across the country and their reputation for best-in-class service.

Business Head of Simba TVS, Mahendra Pratap, who was at the vehicle handover ceremony at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, commended the Governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, for his visionary foresight and astute commitment to resolving the challenges of last-mile transportation and impacting positively on the fortunes of the people in the state.

He said Simba TVS was selected due to the brand’s reliability, trustworthiness and commitment to quality service, adding that TVS brands were widely accepted across the country.

According to him, “Gombe government trusted Simba TVS to provide 1,000 units of the TVS King Deluxe to enhance last-mile transportation in the state and we have done just that to demonstrate our commitment and vision.

“The TVS King Deluxe is the most powerful three-wheeler vehicle with the most durable engine in a Keke, stronger chassis and body, imbibing the best considerations for safety, comfort and convenience, and of course, our Keke comes with 12 months warranty.”

He noted that the impact of the addition of 1,000 units of TVS three-wheelers into the transportation infrastructure of Gombe is very significant as this is expected to empower residents, boost productivity and generate massive socio-economic ripple-effect.

“We are convinced that the distribution of the TVS King Deluxe, as part of Yahaya administration’s projects in the transportation sector, will alleviate the challenges of last-mile transportation, provide employment and technical skill development opportunities for the youths, while also accelerating the pace of economic growth in the state,” he said.

