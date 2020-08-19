Gombe State Government said it has spent N120 million to establish a Molecular Laboratory for testing of COVID-19 suspects.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, Chairman Gombe state COVID-19 Task force disclosed this in Gombe on Wednesday, while presenting the updated committee report to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya.

He said the laboratory was established, approved and inaugurated by the National Centre for Disease Control, while collection of samples from suspected COVID-19 persons had begun and satisfactorily ongoing.

The chairman said the state had tested 11,000 people despite the fact that they had no testing facilities on ground at the initial stage.

He said that students, who had resumed schools were tested while soaps, washing facilities, sanitiser, face masks and other materials were provided for schools.

According to him, provisions were made for the isolation of any student that tested positive to write the exams.

Mohammed said one of the students of Unity College from Kaduna state, who tested positive is at the isolation centre writing his exams.

He said that the number of COVID-19 cases had significantly dropped of recent and prayed that the trend would continue.

He called on healthcare professionals to remain committed as ever in spite of the demands of the times on families and personal lives.

Responding, Gov. Yahaya commended the task force for managing the activities of COVID-19 well in the state.

“Gombe was mentioned among the few states that were able to manage the case in accordance with international guidelines,” he said (NAN)