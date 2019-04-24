Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state government have condole with victims of Sunday night car accident that claimed nine lives in Gombe the state capital and vowed to pursue justice for families.

While consoling some of the victims at the Gombe state specialist hospital on Monday morning the Deputy Governor of the state Mr. Charles Ilya assured that the state government will everything within its power to ensure that justice for the victims families.

He also directed the officials of the hospital to commence adequate treatment of victims on sick bed.

Daily Sun had earlier reported how an unidentified Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) officer rammed into a procession of Christian youths (mostly Boys Brigade members) who were on Easter rally Sunday midnight killing eight at the spot.

Chairman of the Gombe State Battalion Brigade of the Boys Brigade (BB), Isaac Kwadang told reporters that he received information about the incident around 11:30pm Sunday night while the youths were on their usual Easter rally in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave.

According to him, the alleged civil defense officer, though not on official duty, met the procession while passing and after exchanging words with the youths, he passed them but off his car’s full light and ran into them from behind killing eight on the spot with over thirty injured.

He stated further that the youths chased the security officers, caught them and mobbed them to death. He said though it wasn’t easy calming the youths down, they are still prevailing on the youths against further confrontation.

The north east zonal Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Reverend Abare Kalla told newsmen that the association is on top of the mater and would pursue justice for victims as the act was deliberate.