Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Ministry of Health has announced that the state in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has taken proactive steps to protect citizens and other travellers in the state against the just spread of COVID-19, also known as Novel Coronavirus, in the country.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, measures being initiated include the placement of Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) in a state of heightened situational awareness and intelligence gathering.

Dr Gana said in a statement issued by his ministry Friday evening that Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been procured and placed at Gombe International Airport Lawanti among other places.

“Also, an isolation unit for airborne diseases has been designated while Health Care Workers in the state are being trained to cope with the new disease,” he said in the statement.

The Commissioner, who explained that Novel Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease that manifests with fever, cough or difficulty in breathing, advised residents in the state to imbibe the habits of personal hygiene with frequent washing of hands, cough etiquette and to also avoid crowded places, “because these are proven factors in reducing risk of spread of the disease which can be spread from person to person through droplets from cough, sneezing or spitting of saliva.”

The Commissioner’s statement further explained that the virus can survive in these droplets in the hands, on surfaces of items such as doorknobs, tables and utensils from where they can be contracted.

“The public is advised to remain calm and disregard unfounded information and myths being circulated especially in social media while seeking for verified information from relevant authorities. Any person with the symptoms as described should report to the nearest health facility for further assessment by health care workers,” Dr Gana said.

While urging residents to be rest assured that the state government is doing all it can to protect its people from any outbreak, the health ministry provided the public with the following emergency contacts: