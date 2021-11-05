From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Indigenous people of Tangale in Gombe State under Tangale Community Overseas on Friday issued a strong-worded statement expressing their rejection of the planned coronation of the new Mai Tangle, Danladi Mai Shanu by the state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

According to the group, plans by governor Inuwa to coronate Danladi Maishanu is a direct affront to the rule of law when he swore to protect.

General Secretary, Tangale Community Overseas, Lamela Umaru Lakorok, who signed the statement warned that Tangale nation would not surrender its sovereignty to anyone even in the face of glaring injustice.

According to the group, “the plans of Gov Inuwa on Tangale land started with the suspicious demise of the son and then the Mai Tangale within two months of each other without an autopsy from a medical examiner in Gombe.

“Within one month of the tragic loss, we received word that Gov Inuwa would honour the choice of the Tangale people about who would replace the Mai. The fact that the governor has a say in who becomes the traditional ruler of a people is problematic since this is not a government position in any way.

“Be that as it may, the Gombe State Legislature had drafted a Chieftaincy Law in which provisions were made for the governor’s role in creating a new chiefdom or emirate and choosing its leader.

“While this political manoeuvre is dubious, it does allow for chiefdoms and emirates that preexisted the creation of Nigeria to maintain and practise their customs in the selection of their rulers, as recently seen in the selection of the Emir of Funakanye in Gombe state.

“Since the election process is democratic, the kingmakers selected Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba with five votes, and the other two candidates had two votes each. Upon hearing the news of the selection, the Tangale people celebrated and looked forward to the announcement of the new Mai Tangle but were disappointed to learn that the governor was not happy with the result and would prefer to announce his candidate of choice.

“The clarion call of all well-meaning people was for justice to prevail and for the Tangale people to be allowed to live in peace. Why did Gov Inuwa announce a candidate with two votes over the one with five votes? Is he responsible for the Tangale chieftaincy?

“Consequently, the Tangale nation, being aware of the vile plans of Gov Inuwa, has spoken clearly, that Mallam Danladi Mai Shanu is not welcome on the Mai Tangle throne.

“Mallam Mai Shanu can display himself as Mai Tangle and disregard the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but he can never be the Mai Tangle. We have said so in so many ways. No Tangale person will ever accept the injustice being planted on our soil.

Therefore, we reject Mai Shanu and his minions who are seeking political favours from Gov. Inuwa.

“The plan to coronate Mallam Danladi Mai Shanu is a direct affront to the rule of law. We know that Gov. Inuwa has revealed his true colours”, the statement read in parts.

