Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Special Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has dismissed reports that says two out of 12 people identified to have travelled from Lagos into the State have tested negative.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ahmed Gana, no test results have been received by the state at the time some people took to social media to spread the false report.

The commissioner. who had prior to the said report urged residents to desist from rumour-mongering and seek clarifications on issues regarding coronavirus in the state, also confirmed to Daily Sun through a phone call that no results have been received.

“It is a lie we have don’t any result yet,” Dr Gana said. The chairman of the task force, Prof Idris Mohammed, had during the daily press conference of the committee on Thursday, disclosed that the committee has received the report of twelve people who into Gombe from Lagos and that they were identified in Billiri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The chairman confirmed that people arriving from Lagos were suspected to have been in contact with victims or confirmed cases, hence were sent off to self-isolation pending tests that would be carried out on them. He said two of the twelve people were symptomatic with the COVID-19 virus.

While assuring that the committee has considered recommending stiff enforcement of the travel restriction order earlier announced by the state government as part of measures to prevent and slow down the spread of the virus to the state, Prof Idris enjoined residents in the state and those planning to come into the state to hold their peace and wait for the official lifting of the restrictions.

This, according to him, is for the good of the state and all and sundry. He said while the state continues to be proactive in addressing any eventuality regarding the spread of the disease, there is the need for the residents to complement government efforts by adhering to standard protocols against the spread of the virus.