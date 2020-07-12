Paul Orude, Bauchi

Gombe State Government has expressed its readiness to establish model Tsangaya Schools that will accomodate 11,000 Almajirai.

The state has also hinted on plans to partner with the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies NBAIS on certification of Almajiri by giving him certificate from the board once they memorised the Holy Qur’an.

Project Coordinator of the Gombe State Better Education Service Delivery for All BESDA Dr Abdullahi Bappah Ahmad Garkuwa disclosed this in a statement signed by the technical Assistant to the Project Coordinator Usman Usman Dankyarana which was distributed to reporters in Bauchi.

Garkuwa said the aim of the visit is to invite them for a summit on tsangaya education organised by the State government and to seek for collaboration with NBAIS to start issuing certificates to Almajiri that memorized the Holy Qur’an from tsangaya be it model or traditional tsangaya School to enable the Almajiri to have a certificate to further their education in any tertiary institution in the country.

Garkuwa said Gombe State Governor Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya was committed to repositioning Almajiri system of education in the State, hence the plan to establish 11 Tsangaya Model Schools that will accommodate 1000 Almajirai in each local government.

He said that the project is first of its kind in the country and woudl help sustain the BESDA project on integration of Almajirai to continue with their education.

He explained that BESDA programme is a four year Federal Government /World Bank funded project aimed at mopping up out of school children to improve literacy and Gombe state has gone far under the programme.

Project Coordinator told NBAIS officials that under the BESDA Programme out of school girls child mostly hawkers between the ages 5-15 were enrolled in schools and Tsangaya Proprietors has started receiving their monthly allowances, feeding and provision of both learning and instructional materials was given to pupils enrolled in to the programme.

Garkuwa announced that Gombe State Government planned a two days National Summit on Almajiri education in Gombe on 24th – 25th July 2020 and invited the NBAIS to attend the summit.

Receiving team Dr Abubakar Sani Husain Director Centre for Tsangaya and General Education (NBAIS) National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, said NBAIS was founded​ Alhaji Sir Ahmafu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto in 1960 Bello University, it was transferred to Ahmafu Bello University ​ Zaria in 1969.

Husain said The Board has undergone series of positive transformation. Firstly, as a Board for the Northern part of Nigeria only with few Schools and Colleges under its tutelage. Currently, with the recognition and approval of National Council on Education (NCE) at its 57th meeting held at Sokoto in February, 2011, the Board as a National Examination and Regulatory Body covers the whole nation with over 900 recognized schools and colleges.

He said the vision of NBAIS is to realize the ambition of the Federal Government in its programme for the full integration of western Islamic education, the promotion of Qur’anic Schools and the Madrasah Islamiyyah Schools in the Country.

Hisain said if not because of the Covid 19 Pandemic they had planned to visit all the 36 states of the country on advocacy and organized seminars and workshops for all stake holders in Almajiri and Tsangaya education.

He said the Federal Government has built a center for Tsangaya education under NBAIS and part of their mandate is to issue certificates to Almajiri Schools , and under this it was divided in to two one for people that memorized Qur’an in modern Tsangaya Schools and second for Pupils that memorized Quran in traditional tsangaya schools.

He said by the Grace of Allah Gombe state will be the first to receive this certificates and assured them of NBAIS full support and cooperation of the Board.​