Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has inaugurated a five-member steering committee for the maiden edition of Gombe Investment Summit (GoInvest 2022), to facilitate successfully hosting the event.

This is contained in a statement by Ismail Misili, Director-General Press Affairs, Government House, on Sunday.

Yahaya, represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Jatau, inaugurated the committee with a charged to ensure successful hosting of the summit billed to hold between Oct. 11 and Oct. 14, 2022

The theme of the summi is: “Industrialisation, the pathway to Innovation, Transformation and Development of Gombe State”.

According to the statement, the committee members include the deputy governor, Manassah Jatau, as the Chairman, and Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed as Secretary.

Others were Haruna Jalo, Dr Umaru Kwairanga and Muhammad Magaji.

He urged the committee members to devote their time to attract investors that would help grow the state economically.

“I urge all of us to take this assignment seriously, devote our time so that we have investors that will help in arresting the socio-economic challenges confronting us,” Yahaya was quoted as saying in the statement.

The terms of reference of the committee include providing strategic guidance in the actualisation and successful hosting of the summit, to liaise with government and private sector operators to ensure participation in the summit and to drive pre-summit engagements and post-summit follow-ups.

The summit is being organised by the state government, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and other development partners. (NAN)