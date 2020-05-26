Gombe Government is to install and inaugurate a COVID-19 testing centre tomorrow, a task force official has said.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, Chairman of the state task force on the COVID-19, disclosed this at a news conference, yesterday, while giving an update on the pandemic in Gombe.

He said the testing machine would arrive today while officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would arrive the statetomorrow to install and inaugurate it.

According to him, soon after the installation of the machine, testing of suspected cases will begin.

He said the presence of the testing centre would ease the difficulties of traveling with samples for test to other states.

Mohammed noted that so far 44 out of the 64 Almajirai pupils who were quarantined in Amada, had tested negative and reunited with their families.

The chairman said they were still awaiting the remaining 20 results of the Almajirai pupils who were quarantined.

He said the state was hoping they returned negative, adding that as soon as results were out they would also be reunited with their families.

He said there were 15 persons in isolation centres, five at the Specialist Hospital and the remaining 10 at the Kwadon Isolation Centre in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.