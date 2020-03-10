Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has described the over N7 billion spent on Gombe Mega Motor Park, Tankers Parking Bay and International Conference Centre (ICC) by the Dankwambo administration as a waste and misplacement of priorities.

According to the governor, more worrisome is the over N4 billion needed for the completion of the three projects. A statement issued on Monday evening by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, quoted the governor as saying: “Government is ready to complete projects and put them to proper use for benefit of people.”

He said the governor spoke while receiving a report from a committee led by the deputy governor which was set up to review the onset, viability and the level of the projects with a view to advising the government on a way forward.

“The setting up of the committee became imperative in view of the administration’s desire to get value for every kobo spent,” the governor said, assuring that his administration will do all it takes to complete the projects.

Disclosing the findings of the committee, the chairman, Mr Manassah Daniel Jatau, said it was appalled by the over one hundred per cent increment on the initial contract sum of the projects.

“It is surprising that some of these projects had a jump for very unclear reasons; like the ICC from the initial N2.2 billion increased to N4.2 billion, the ultra-modern mega park, from N3.2 billion, was later jerked up to N6 billion, the Tanker Parking Bay from 352 million to 565 million Naira,” he stated.

