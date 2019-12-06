Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state Commissioner of Education Dr Habu Dahiru, has revealed that the Ministry is looking at ways of liaising with Nigerian legion to deploy ex -servicemen to schools across the state to restore discipline among students.

The who expressed his willingness to prioritize Science and Technical Education in schools, made the disclosure in an interview with journalist on Thursday in Gombe.

He said Science and Technology is an essential tool for rapid development in any society. According to him, countries were classified as developed and developing economies based on application of Science and Technology.

“The role that science and Technology has played in improving the the lives and condition of people cannot be overemphasized. I am a Physician and a product of science , I will do everything within my capacity to encourage science and Technology in Gombe schools,” he said.

Dr Dahiru said he is going to collaborate with communities to enhance the development of education in the state. He added that the Mock examination results conducted for final year students would soon be released and it is only those who passed that government will pay their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees.