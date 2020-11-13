Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State has discovered N1.48 billion from 586 undisclosed accounts, with 265 hidden accounts linked to the previous administration also uncovered.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed this,yesterday, in Gombe while declaring open a one-day workshop on Treasury Single Account (TSA) tagged: “Cash management strategy.”

The workshop was organised for chief accounting and paying officers, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and higher institutions.

The governor said since he signed the implementation of the TSA, a lot of successes had been recorded as a total of 2, 292 accounts linked to the state government were captured in addition to the 265 hidden accounts discovered.

According to him, his administration had closed 586 dormant accounts after generating their annual account statements for proper reconciliation and documentations.

“This shows the enormity of the financial indiscipline and capacity inherited by this administration. You can imagine 2, 292 accounts being operated in one government and you expect proper accountability and records, we must do something to safeguard ourselves.”