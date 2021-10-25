Gombe United FC plans to finish among the top four in the 2021/2022 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), its Chairman, Dr Larry Daniel, said in Gombe on Monday.

Daniel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that to achieve the aim, the club had recruited 12 additional players to bolster their squad.

He added that the 28 players that helped the team to secure promotion to the NPFL had been retained because of their relevance and performance at the just- concluded Nigeria National League.

He said the new recruits would fortify the team with the needed experience to compete with other clubs in the NPFL, adding that the club was not “going to the NPFL to occupy space.

“We are going there to contest for a title and by God’s grace at the end of the season, when you are counting one to four, Gombe United will be amongst the top four.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“We have promised Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and our fans that we are going to pick a continental ticket.’’

Daniel also told NAN that with the calibre of players and the latest addition, “we have no reason to fear any club. Last season, we lost only one match throughout the season and now we are fortifying our team.

“We have signed players who are experienced like Williams who just came back from Jordan; we got Chidera and Christian from Heartland FC, Owerri, Olarenwaju from Jigawa Golden Stars and a player from Ghana amongst others.

“In football, preparation matters; we are happy we are back to the NPFL. I know we have been going and coming out of relegation but never again will that happen as we are here to stay,’’ he boasted.

On training, Daniel said: “recently we got some equipment in use in Europe and the governor just bought a bus and football kits too.’’

The chairman stated that the equipment was vital requirement to motivate players and strengthen the team while helping the coach to practically explain to players the techniques he wants them to adopt.

Daniel commended Gov. Yahaya for ensuring that Gombe United FC players were paid before the 25th day of every month.

“This is one of the biggest motivations as far as the welfare of our players is concerned,’’ he said.

While unveiling the kits and the bus on Saturday, Gov. Yahaya increased monthly grant to the club from N12 million to N20 million. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .