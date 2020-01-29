Mike Pius with agency report

The Nigerian football fraternities was thrown into mourning yesterday, following the untimely death of goalkeeper Ismaila Shagari after the death of famous NBA Star, Kobe Bryant and reports about former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo escaping a fatal accident alongside his family.

The Former Kwara United goalkeeper, Shagari was confirmed dead by his family. The family source revealed he died of kidney failure.

Shagari, who turned 25 on January 2nd joined Gombe United last year and he was registered to feature for his new side in the second-tier league, the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Shagari died on Monday night, January 27, at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe after long battle with kidney problems. He was among the players Nigerian National League side, Gombe United registered this season for its campaign in the second tier in its quest to get promotion back to topflight.

But the kidney problem started before the season kickoff in which Shagari was unable to join his teammates for their training sessions. He was then taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe where he was hospitalised for serious medical treatments. He was said to have been discharged in December 2019 from the hospital in which his family members and teammates were happy, thinking he would be able to return to training.