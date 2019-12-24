Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than 11 filling stations were sealed on Monday by the Gombe State field office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for various offenses ranging from operating without a license, under and over dispensing of the petroleum product to the motorists, to the use premises as parking and mechanic workshops and dirty environments at the site of the operations.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller in charge of the field office, Abdullahi Abawa, who said the actions were taken during routine surveillance to inspect filling station operations across the state.

Abawa also revealed that other issues discovered that led to the sealing of some of the stations include the use of untrained and unqualified staff “who cannot even say what a fire extinguisher at the station is to be used on and why it was at the station.”

While decrying the attitude of lawless petroleum marketers, the Comptroller said that the violators will be forced to face the wrath of the law and that a number of filling stations have been issued precautionary warnings and penalties in to ensure that they improve on their services.

Abawa however assured Gombe residents and other motorists across the state that they have no reason to panic as, according to him: “We have enough and product at the NNPC depot in the state. The stock can serve Gombe’s needs for months.”

He said the sealed filling stations will be manned by security agents if the marketers fail to comply with what is required of them.

Ahmad Yahaya Mohammed, a manager interviewed at one of the sealed stations in Abuja-Bula, a village in Akko Local Government Area, said that he would henceforth comply with DPR directives.

The filling station manager urged other proprietors to avoid sharp practices that will lead to the locking down of their facilities.