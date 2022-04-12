From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in Gombe state has called potential beneficiaries of the program in the state to get their National Identification Number (NIN) ready ahead of their enrollment into the program in the state.

According to BHCPF, the use of NIN number for registration has been made compulsory during the next enrollment that would be coming up between May and June this year.

Mr Umar Istifanus Wanda, is a doctor with BHCPF Operations Department in Gombe, he told Daily Sun that the use of NIN was made compulsory to prevent duplication of enrollment and that it would help his office in getting accurate biodata as captured by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He explained that revalidation of the already registered 25,000 beneficiaries would commence in May. He added the team would be targeting 15,000 fresh beneficiaries to be enrolled during the exercise. “His excellency has added additional 15,000 people to benefit from the program, making it 40,000 beneficiaries in Gombe state”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Mr Wanda stated this in an interview with Daily Sun shortly after an advocacy visit to Emir Deba in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state. He said, “We are going around each of the 114 wards in Gombe to ensure that those 25,000 that have been benefiting are still alive and that they are still in their registered domain”.

“That would give room for registration of the additional number that His Excellency has added. We have started going round the communities sensitizing the people, the new intakes will start benefiting in June this year,” Mr Wanda said.

He explained that each LG council are expected to liaise with the NIMC desk officer in their domain to ensure smooth registration of the new beneficiaries who are mostly the aged, widowed, persons with disabilities and under five children as well as people with sickle cell problems in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .