THE 22nd Annual Power Conference of God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM) opens in Lagos today.

The week-long conference will hold at the church’s Mercy Revival Centre (MRC), 25/33, Alake Lakonko Street, Ile-Epo Bus Stop, Ikotun, Lagos.

Themed: “Activating Dominion Mandate,” the conference will witness great men of God, including General Overseer of the church, James Akanbi, J. F. Odesola, John Oluwadare, and Tony Akinyemi.

Others are Olumide Emmanuel, Francis Bola Akin John and Adewale Peter Asimi with Gospel artistes, Bidemi Olaoba and Adeyinka Alaseyori, ministering.

Director of Communications and Public Relations, Femi Kolawole, in a statement said while the conference services start by 5:30pm every day, the grand-finale, which is Sunday, August 15 and the celebration and prophetic impartation service, will commence by 9am.

