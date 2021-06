According to Sky Sport Italia, Fiorentina have completed the paperwork for VfB Stuttgart forward Nico Gonzalez for €27m including bonuses.

The 23-year-old Argentina international had also been in negotiations with Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Viola increased their offer and clinched the deal for €23m plus €4m in performance-related bonuses.