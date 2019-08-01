Joe Apu

Prince Timothy Gonze of Anambra State on Tuesday night knocked out Yomi Sokunbi in their Cruiserweight national challenge contest at the LASGIDI Fight Night 2 held in Lagos.

Gonze took Sokunbi to the cleaners in the fourth round and said he is looking for more fights to prove his invincibility in the boxing world.

Gonze, who expressed happiness in checkmating his opponent, told Daily Sunsports that he is ready to test his might against any boxer in his weight category.

“I’m glad that my training in the gym did not come to a waste as the victory over Sokunbi showed my fight fitness. I salute his courage for coming against me but I don’t want to stop here. There’s a world of opportunities in boxing and I look forward to being a champion some day and look forward to more fights.”

Before Tuesday’s fight, Gonze last fought against Dauda Mohammed whom he knocked out in round 2 in 2017.