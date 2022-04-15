By Gabriel Dike

Catholic Churches in Lagos Archdiocese yesterday celebrated Good Friday and staged the dramatization of passion of Christ.

The drama, which was staged in different parishes signified the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The dramatization started at designated point, passed through the 14 stations of the cross.

The dramatization ended in the Church with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross.

The drama attracted thousands of parishioners and non Catholic faithful, who followed the drama from the first station when Jesus Christ was condemned to death and the 14 stations.

Passers-by and motorists stopped to watch the drama with Jesus Christ carrying the cross.

Recalled that the celebration did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the out break of COVID-19 pandemic.