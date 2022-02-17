In a bid to proffer solutions to myriads of problems facing the nation, former Chairman, Ado Odo Ota Local Government area, Chief Abayomi Tella has called for decentralization of local government areas in the country.

In paper delivered at 1st Awori Obas of Ogun state retreat and entitled: “ Using the Local government for building a decentralized governance system, Chief Tella said Local government makes decentralization of governance structure to be meaningful because of the development it brings to the grassroots.

The event was attended by dignitaries like. Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi (Akarigbo/Paramount Ruler of Remoland & Chairman Ogun State council of Obas) Chairman Ogun State Awori Oba’s Forum, Oba (Prof) Adeyemi Obalanlege Olota of Ota , Co- Chairman, Oba Sulaimon Bangbade, Olofin of Isheri, Oba (Barr) Jayeola Agunbiade LLM, FCA (Secretary), Oba Adedayo Shyllon , Alalagbado of Agbado, Oba Abdulazees Akinde, Oloja of Igbesa. Others includes Asiwaju Michael Adewale Cole and Senator Akin Odunsi.

In his words, Chief Tella futher said: “Local government is the only tier of government that makes a decentralized governance structure a success. Based on this, I recommend that the Federal and State Governments should give attention to the challenges that the local governments are facing in order to improve the service delivery of the local governments at the grassroots level.

“In the midst of all these aforementioned challenges facing the 3rd tier of government, it is recommended that our various Chief Executives of the Councils create harmonious relationship in their various Local Governments, especially with their Obas (Who are custodians of Culture and Tradition) of the Land, from experience I confirm and affirm that they have a lot to offer.

“Local Governments, particularly the Industrialized ones like Ado-Odo/Ota for example, can make use of its goodwill by collaborating with the major stakeholders’ (The Industries) to support in providing some basic amenities to the people.

“Chief Executive of our Councils (who by the Law are the Chief security officers) of their Local Governments must be able to create a Security architecture locally to secure their local government areas. This is indeed necessary and urgently required with the level of insecurity in our Country today,” he says.