Okwe Obi, Abuja

The governors of Lagos, Borno, Plateau, Nasarawa, Gombe and Ogun States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babagana Zulum, Simon Lalong, Abdullahi Sule Muhammad Yahaya and Dapo Abiodu, have been earmarked for the 2020 ‘Next Level Achievers Award’.

Others included Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General, Department of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi,

National Coordinator, Africa’s New Dawn, Ihechuckwu Chima, in a statement, yesterday, said the event, which is slated for December, is aimed at recognizing public servants who have distinguished themselves in their various areas of discipline, and to further encourage them to maintain the tempo.

“In determination to further strengthen the overall commitment of public office holders to realize the vision of the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration; organizers of Next Level Achievers Award 2020 had carefully conducted a public survey to identify public officers who have proven themselves with enthusiasm, proficiency and performance and have contributed a great measure to the Next Level Agenda of the present administration through quality service and democratic dividends for the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Public officers chosen for Next Level Achievers Award were chosen through a rigorous process of public polls; they are men and women of impeccable character, in their pursuit of excellence in service they contributed in no small measure to give a good account of their service.

“Next Level Achievers Award 2020 will honour, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governor Dapo Abidun of Ogun State, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

“Others are General Abayomi Gabriel Olanisakin, Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Air Staff; Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director General Department of State Security Service; Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police; Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General Nigerian Immigration Service; Hammed Ali, Comptroller General Nigeria Customs Service; Abdullahi Mohammadu, Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, amongst others,” he said.