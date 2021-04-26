Ogun Government said it has commenced the implementation of an integrated system involving education, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), transportation, health and agricultural infrastructure.

Governor Dapo Abiodun spoke when he received the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuoba, in Abeokuta, on Saturday.

Abiodun submitted that since all the pillars of his administration including infrastructure, social wellbeing, education, youth empowerment and agriculture are inter-related, it was imperative to develop them at the same time

“For us, we have begun the implementation of an integrated system that would involve education, ICT, transportation, health and agricultural infrastructure. And we cannot begin to develop one part of our pillar at the expense of a part,” he said.

The governor pointed out that Ogun as the “birthplace” of education in the country, his administration has taken giant strides at ensuring that the sector regain its lost glory through the development of other sectors to complement the investment in education.

He disclosed that the state had so far renovated over 200 primary schools across the three senatorial districts, noting that the emergency declared in the sector has led to the provision of needed infrastructure which were lacking in the past.

Nwajuoba, described Ogun as the flagship state that has produced the nation’s presidents, Nobel Laureate and distinguished men and women, as well as home to more than 20 universities and school children who have done the state and nation proud in local and international education competitions.