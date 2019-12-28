TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been declared best among governors in Nigeria, in terms of infrastructural development and people-oriented projects in the state.

The state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, stated this while hosting to a cross-section of youth leaders, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Obuah said his assessment stemmed from a careful evaluation of Governor Wike’s sterling performance in less than six months after his second-term inauguration.

He averred that while the ovation that greeted Wike’s remarkable and excellent achievements during his first four-year tenure was yet to die down, he was already working to repeat history with the projects on the ground.

Itemising the array of projects that has stood the governor out among his colleagues, Obuah named the simultaneous construction of three flyovers in the state, as the master stroke.

“Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State is the best governor in terms of infrastructural development, security, regular payment of salaries and entitlements to civil servants in the state, among others.

“As if that is not enough, ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ pushed his good governance policy with construction of three flyovers simultaneously,” the State PDP chairman stated.

Obuah further affirmed that the State Chief Executive had restored absolute peace in the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that his favourable disposition towards non-indigenes, has made Rivers the home for all Nigerians.

He called on youths in the state to support the governor and charged them to shun violence.