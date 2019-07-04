Zika Bobby

With the huge cost that comes with seeking medical treatment abroad, GetWellGo, a medical tourism agency from India, has said Nigerians with blood disorder can now get treatment at a more affordable cost.

Speaking in Lagos, the agency’s director, Nishant Jain, said they were in Nigeria to help people get bone marrow transplant that are unavailable in the country, at less cost, stressing that many Nigerians with blood disorder cannot afford treatments in the US, UK, Israel where the cost is as high as $200,000.

He said: “At GetWellGo, even the poor can get treatment. A lot of Nigerians suffer from different blood disorder, like sickle cell anemia, leukemia, etc, and all of these need bone marrow transplant. This transplant is a medical treatment that replaces unhealthy bone marrow with healthy one. It is also generally known as blood or marrow transplant (BMT). This is what we do at Medical Tourism Agency.

“When you come, you get treated and you leave better and stronger than before. With us, visa procurement is 24 hours, depending on the state of your health. We work with the best hospitals, like Fortis Memorial, which is also a research institute.”

Jain said about 20 Nigerian patients come into India for treatment monthly, adding that the number really gives cause for concern.

“A lot of people have this disorder and the main hindrance is finance. They believe only the rich can get treatment. At GetWellGo, even the poor get treatment. We want Nigerians to be aware that everyone can get treatment irrespective of financial status,” he said.

On the global illegal organ harvest, Jain said India remains the safest country to get treatment.

“We don’t carry out kidney transplant if the donor is not a relative. India has very strict laws in such matters. In India, treatment is safe. Presently, there are some Nigerian doctors on training,” he said.

He called on organisations, individuals and government to key into this programme to make treatment affordable to all.