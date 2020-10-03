Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State police command yesterday rescued a day-old baby dumped and abandoned in a gutter in Abuja Estate, Awka.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said that a resident of the estate alerted the police about the development.

The statement read: “On the 3/10/2020 at about 8:25am, a good Samaritan resident in Abuja Estate behind NSCDC office, Awka, reported at B Division, Police Station, Awka, that on the same date at about 7:30am, a day- old-baby boy was wrapped up with a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter in same area by an unknown person.

“All efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive. (The) scene was visited by police operatives attached to JWC and the baby who is in good health condition was rescued and handed over to “Time to fort Care Specialist Medical Centre, Awka” for safekeeping.

“Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs was contacted and the baby will be handed over to the social welfare department for proper care while effort is ongoing to trace the mother in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.”