Tony John,Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the driving philosophy of his leadership model, is promoting the good of state in every action

Addressing journalists after defying a downpour to inspect the ongoing construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike said he would continue to fulfill all his promises to the people of the state.

He said: “What is important is that when we make a promise, we fulfil that promise. We have no room for excuses. We will continue to promote the good of our people.

“For me , everything is Rivers. Whatever will improve the lives of Rivers people, we will do it.”

Governor Wike said that Julius Berger has started the process of preliminary works for the three flyover bridges at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt.

He said that the construction giant has started soil tests, while the due process formalities to be completed today (Friday).

“They are doing soil test. By tomorrow, they would conclude the due process formalities .

“We will flag off the construction of the three flyover bridges by the second week of October.”

On the Mother and Child Hospital, Governor Wike said that it would be completed by November ending, this year.

“We believe that by the end of November, the Mother and Child Hospital will be ready. I am happy with the pace and quality of work by the new contractor.