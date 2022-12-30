From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Elders, women and youths of Iguobazuwa community in Ovia South West Local Government Area have pledged their total support for the re-election of the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dennis Idahosa, ahead of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly (NASS) elections.

They spoke through their various representatives at a meeting that took placed at Iguobazuwa, the administrative head quarters of the local government.

They said the decision to pledge their support was to encourage him by throwing their weight behind his reelection, adding that Idahosa has fulfilled the biblical saying that “when the righteous one is on throne, the people rejoices”.

They noted that being a first timer at the NASS, the Ovia federal constituency representative has proved all the doubting Thomases wrong with his stewardship in less than four years.

In his speech, the community’s youth leader, Osaro Abbifade who described the lawmaker as “Ovia Liberator”, said the youths would fully mobilise themselves in his support for the election.

“We have so mamy reasons why we are totally supporting him; he is from Iguobazuwa, a youth and more importantly, a performer.

“We the youths are ready to mobilise 95 percent votes for him to emerge victorious come February 25, 2023,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs Ayowiehen Omokaro said that the lawmaker support to the cause of women in the constituency have made it necessary for them to reciprocate.

“The women and youths have been the greatest beneficiaries of his numerous empowerment programmes and we will say our thank you to him very loud with out votes”, she added.

On his part the Odionwere (Clan Head) of Iguobazuwa community, Pa Edward Edoghayobare said the community would not entertain any other candidate other than Idahosa.

The clan head who immediately bestowed on the lawmaker the title of “Adolor of Iguobazuwa” (Changer), promised to do all within his powers to see to his emergence as the Ovia representatives for the second time.

“He has proven to be a true son of the soil, hence Iguobazuwa community don’t have any other candidate for House of Representatives except Dennis Idahosa”, he said.

Responding response, Idahosa who is the chairman House Committee on Legislative Compliance, promised to always work for the good of the people.