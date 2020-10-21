I was so much delighted when a reader of this column phoned on Sunday and informed me that the ENDSARS youthful campaigners had added the restructuring of the country and insecurity to the list of the demands of what they want President Muhammadu Buhari to do before they end their protest which began about two weeks ago. I was greatly pleased because the issues of restructuring and insecurity are what I planned to recommend to them in today’s column.

So, it is good that the dedicated and patriotic young men and women have come to appreciate that the restructuring of the country is what can effectively end not only police brutality but also take care of our other problems of insurgence, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and poor economy.

What is necessary now is for Christian and Muslim clerics, chieftains of ethnic groups and politicians in the different parties in the South – West, South – East, South – South, North – Central, North – East and North – West to urge labour union leaders to get their members go on industrial action. As stated in last week’s column the strike should take place three days every week until President Buhari, and members of the National Assembly and the 36 State Houses of Assembly take steps towards the restructuring of the country.

This is because restructuring is the sure way to tackle insecurity, which is best guaranteed by having state and local government police establishments in addition to federal police. This is what obtains in all countries that practice the federal system and it was the situation in Nigeria before military rule in January 1966.

As a matter of fact, as stated in last week’s column once the industrial action is total and crushing in the South – South, South – East and South – West the Federal Government would be forced to act. The reason is that 70 per cent of our nation’s annual revenue comes from oil, which is largely in the South – South particularly in the Niger Delta and parts of the South – West and South – East, while sixty per cent of the industries in the country and commercial activities are carried out in the South – West.

It is because of the crucial position of the South – South and South – West in the nation’s economy that made Buhari to take steps to appease the Niger Delta militants, by granting them amnesty and giving them money every month. It was also why he piped down on his opposition to the setting up of Amotekun security force in Yoruba land. Because he knows that if the insecurity in the North – East in particular and in the North – West and North – Central for about five – ten years now, happens in the South – West and South – South for six months that the nation’s economy would be grounded and lead to greater chaos.

During his campaign for the 2011 presidential election, which he lost, Buhari promised to restructure the country if he won. Restructuring was also in the manifesto of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2015 election. During his first term, the President set up a committee headed by Governor Nasir El – Rufai of Kaduna State on restructuring, but five – and – a half years in government Buhari has done nothing on the matter and will likely not do anything until 2023 if he is not forced to act.

For about a year or more, members of the National Assembly and other well – meaning Nigerians have been urging the President to change the Service Chiefs because they have proven not to have the ability to curb or end the insecurity in the country. Yet, Buhari has refused to act even as the security situation in the country gets worse by the day.

If the problem is that the military is not performing well because the officers and other ranks do not have the weapons to carry out their duties, why does Buhari not make them available to the soldiers? If weapons are not the problem, then why has he refused to change the Service Chiefs, when they have proven to be grossly incompetent.

The President has been ignoring all advice because he knows that the National Assembly dominated by his fellow northerners will not impeach him because if he is removed Vice – President Yemi Osinbajo, a Yoruba man, will succeed him as stipulated by the constitution. But they do not want this to happen because Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba man, was president for eight years (May 29, 1999 – May 28, 2007), while Osinbajo has been Vice – President for five – and – a – half years.

Eighty per cent of the people that have been killed and the properties destroyed in the North since Boko Haram insurgency and insecurity started 11 years ago have been northerners and the buildings and vehicles laid waste belonged to them. So, northerners, including Buhari’s Fulani people, should join other Nigerians to get him and the legislators in the National and the 36 State Houses of Assembly to take steps to restructure the country soonest. It is the best thing for all of us.

Next week: The advantages in restructuring.

Tinubu & Oshiomhole’s political future (4)

As someone Almighty God, since 1993, had been sending to the politicians He wanted to be the president of Nigeria and discusses the nation’s affairs with, I decided to write on the sacrosanctity of promises and agreements for two reasons. The first is that it was why God caused the June 12, 1993 presidential poll won by late Chief Moshood Abiola to be annulled. While the second is that it was responsible for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan losing members of their families during their presidency. So, there is need to let others know and learn lessons from them.

But before coming to the Nigerian situation, I first want to use examples in the Bible to show the sacredness of keeping to pledges and accords, beyond Almighty God Himself doing so with the Israelis since Abraham’s time (3,820 years ago), which I drew attention to in the last week’s column. I begin with the agreement the leaders of Israel had with the people of Gibeon in the Book of Joshua Chapter 9:1 – 27. To get the Israelites not to attack and kill them, the leaders of the Gibeonites lied that they were from a distant land.

But three days later, the Israelites found out that they were a nearby community who deceived them. Consequently, the people wanted them killed, but their leaders declined. They told them that God would punish them if they reneged on their agreement.

But many years later, King Saul dishonoured the agreement, attacked and killed the Gibeonites and took over their territory. To make up for this the Gibeonites told King David to hand over all the eight male descendants of King Saul to them to hang. He conceded but released only seven to them (2 Samuel 21: 1 – 14).

The only one spared was Mephibosheth the son of Jonathan, his friend and he did so because of the agreement he had with his father in 1 Samuel 20:11 – 47. To show the importance and inviolability of accords and pledges, I will end this with what Jonathan told David in verses 14 – 16 on the day they reached the agreement.

“And if I remain alive, please keep your sacred promise and be loyal to me; but if I die, show the same kind of loyalty to my family forever. And when the Lord has completely destroyed all your enemies, may our promise to each other still be unbroken. If it is broken, the Lord will punish you” (Taken from the Good News Bible).

Next week: The promise or agreement Obasanjo and Jonathan broke that caused their misfortunes.

Prepaid meter problems (5)

What I am drawing attention to today is the need for prepaid meter to be supplied with information on how to operate the remote control used in loading the token figures on the receipt issued for the money paid. The absence of this gave me problem and some other people I know.

More to come next week