From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The year 2021 ended on a joyous note for the people of Eha Alomuna, Nsukka Local Government, Enugu State, with the progressive initiative of abolishing the discriminatory Osu caste system there. Bishop Godfrey Onah of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka and his Anglican Communion counterpart, Rt. Rev. Aloysius Agbo, presided over the event.

The obnoxious caste system is still prevalent in some parts of Igbo land. It proscribes certain individuals as outcast or non-free-born and excludes them from participating in some traditional and social activities in the community including intermarrying with the supposed freeborn.

Daily Sun gathered that before the dawn of Christianity, many detestable practices obtained in Eha-Alumona. In those days of the yore, many people were ousted from the community for one reason or the other. Some were rendered slaves by conquest.

Those unlucky persons were quarantined from the main community and treated as sub-human beings. They were denied free association with the rest. They were seen, rated and regarded as impure breeds and inferior human beings. By structure and institutions on ground, insiders and outsiders were led to see the victims through the same lens of hatred and discrimination.

However, such disdainful practices came to an end on December 31, 2021, thereby marking the beginning of a new era. On that day, the Eha Alumona people unanimously proclaimed the abolition of all forms of discrimination against persons in the community.

The St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Eha-Alumona, venue of the event, was agog as Bishops Onah and Agbo together with cleric from both denominations, as well as traditional rulers, politicians and members of the community and dignitaries thronged there. Elders of the community had to ban wedding, traditional marriages, burial/funeral ceremonies and other social gatherings in the community that day to ensure that the attendance was massive.

The bishops prayed intently for God to “hearken” to the stated intentions and heal the land. They prayed for the cleansing of the land and for the dawn of a new day in Eha Alumona following the abolition of discrimination. Bishop Onah thereafter, blessed the Holy water used for the cleansing of the people from all inherited curses, filthiness incurred in the course of the age-long discrimination.

A native of the area and Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Very Rev. Fr. Amuluche Nnamani, performed the ritual of taking the holy water to the elders and leaders of the community for their purification and the cleansing of the land. The eldest man in the community first did the ritual of washing before others followed.

Igwe Donatus Eze, Eze-Igwe II of Eha Alumona, remarked that the gathering was envisioned to bring to an end in Eha Alumona, all forms of discrimination and residual accretions of slavery in the land. He was emphatic that the convention was aimed at stopping all manners of denigration, underrating of persons based on the unfortunate accidents in history; removal of every barrier in intra-communal relationship in Eha-Alumona and evolving a new Eha-Alumona where people will no longer be treated based on the inherited mistake of the past.

He disclosed that the journey for the reconciliation that culminated in the historic ceremony began in 2008; revealing that earlier attempts failed because the purported freeborn gave conditions for the readmission of their brothers and sisters into communion: “Today marks a new dawn in Eha Alumona. Today, history is being made in Eha Alumona town. Indeed today, a new chapter is being opened in our beloved town.

“Many individuals and sections of people have suffered extreme victimization and deprivation, emotional and physical torture as a result of this obnoxious practice of slavery in Eha Alumona land. But today, the siege mentality is over and the yoke lifted off their shoulders. The so called Amu and Ohu have united to be one today. Henceforth, no more discrimination or segregation, inter-marital barrier is broken. Every kind of stigma removed, mother and daughter have certainly reunited as one family.”

Chairman of the planning committee, Linus Eze, said: “Today, we have all gathered here to witness the epoch-making event of proclamation, declaration and celebration that will finally lay to rest all forms of socio-cultural discrimination and stigmatization in Eha Alumona and usher in a new birth of a new town.

“I stand to appreciate the members of Oha-Nkpunato, Council of Igwes and the committee members who are tirelessly gathered to ensure that this day becomes a reality. I am most grateful for your maximum cooperation, reliability and readiness which gave birth to this huge success.”

The event signified the end of hostility towards anybody based on where the person is from. It also marked the end of discrimination against people in Eha-Alumona. The people are now free to intermarry unlike before.

It also means that leadership positions are now open for all. Even more, anybody can now buy land or rent a house in any part of the community unlike before.