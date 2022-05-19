By Job Osazuwa

Members of the Good Shepherd Society of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Anglican Communion, Ikeja, Lagos State, were in a boisterous mood on May 15. That was when the society marked its 50th anniversary.

The society, as gathered, was founded in the church to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ and to positively touch the lives of the less-privileged.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Decked in green and a touch of white Nigerian fabric uniform, their joy knew no bounds that day, as they sang and danced.

New members were also ushered to the altar for induction into the forum. The officiating minister, Rt. Rev. Manases Okere, prayed for all the members, for a renewal of strength, as they re-dedicated themselves to God. They declared their readiness to promote God’s work and serve humanity better. They promised to work hard, love and live in peace with all members of the church as well as their neighbours. They also pledged to avoid anything that would bring disrepute to the body of Jesus Christ.

A new set of patrons, matron and grand patrons were presented before the church and they were decorated with medals of service by the cleric.

During the thanksgiving, the members chorused the society’s anthem and it was followed by energetic praise and worship, led by the church’s choir. They acknowledged God for watching over them in the last five decades.

At the reception, the chairman on the occasion, Prince Adebambo Adesanya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, implored members of the society to always be Christ’s ambassadors wherever they go. He admonished them to love without expecting any reward from man, assuring them that God, who sees in secret, would reward them openly.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In his message, Okere said, from testimonies people have shared, God has used the society to impact lives in numerous ways.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the call to serve in His vineyard happens by the grace of God. He urged them not to relent in striving for the best for the expansion of God’s kingdom on earth.

“God has a purpose for creating every individual. If you are fulfilling the purpose of God in your own corner, then you don’t need to compare yourself with others.

“As a group, you have done well in evangelism and touching the lives of the less-privileged. I’m happy that you have allowed God to use you to accomplish His works. There might be challenges on your way, but don’t be discouraged because God is with you always,” he said.

President of Good Shepherd Society, Mr. Gabriel Okoli, appreciated everyone that contributed to the success of his tenure. He admitted that he couldn’t have achieved all he achieved without them.

He said: “Being the president of the society in the last five years made me a better Christian. I believe that there are still much works ahead to be done. With your cooperation and God’s enablement, we will continue to succeed.”

Also, the vice-chairman, 50th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr. Chukwuka Nnamdi, said the society has come a long way and become a force to reckon within and outside the church.

He said: “All the beautiful things we have done will be remembered for a very long time. It is the grace of God that has sustained us thus far.

“Having been a member for many years, I can testify that this is a society of God. As the name implies, Good Shepherd is to diligently look after the sheep. It also means bringing people to God and guiding them to live a righteous and impactful lifestyle.”